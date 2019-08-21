JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Lowered by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $107.84. 529,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.11 and a 12 month high of $119.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

