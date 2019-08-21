JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 126.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.84. 529,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,049,560. The firm has a market cap of $344.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.11 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 24.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,362.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,737.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $122.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

