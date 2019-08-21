JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.60.

About JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Brazil. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

