JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) Plans GBX 0.80 Dividend

JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust PLC (LON:JPB) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Brazil Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 76.50 ($1.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.60.
