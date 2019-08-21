Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,517 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 13,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 47,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.78.

In other news, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 55,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,095,443. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average is $121.41. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $219.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.70%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

