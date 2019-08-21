Joincoin (J) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15,526.00

Joincoin (CURRENCY:J) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Joincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Joincoin has a market cap of $15,526.00 and $6.00 worth of Joincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joincoin has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin Profile

Joincoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2014. Joincoin’s total supply is 3,329,210 coins. Joincoin’s official website is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=737405.0 . Joincoin’s official Twitter account is @Joincoin_Team

Buying and Selling Joincoin

Joincoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

