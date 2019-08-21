Jean-Frederic Viret Sells 3,000 Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $162,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,826 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $135,496.10.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.92. 1,532,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,144. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in Coherus Biosciences by 16.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 198,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Coherus Biosciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $2,564,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays set a $31.00 price objective on Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

