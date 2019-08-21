JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JBG SMITH Properties an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JBGS shares. Bank of America started coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,681. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 3,276.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

