Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,399 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.37% of H & R Block worth $22,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in H & R Block by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in H & R Block by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in H & R Block by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 413,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,630 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in H & R Block by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 247,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on HRB. Northcoast Research downgraded H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of HRB opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.38. H & R Block Inc has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H & R Block had a return on equity of 364.51% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 3,000 shares of H & R Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,747.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

