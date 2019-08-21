Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $23.16 Million Stock Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 84.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,041,943 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477,373 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $23,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 54,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 110,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Johnson Rice downgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

NYSE:NOV opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -250.00%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,936.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $99,845.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

