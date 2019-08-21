Jaguar Listed Property LLC Makes New $4.68 Million Investment in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Jaguar Listed Property LLC bought a new position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. Welltower comprises 3.1% of Jaguar Listed Property LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 464.6% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 590.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 674.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

NYSE:WELL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.93. 42,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,843. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.72. Welltower Inc has a 52 week low of $60.93 and a 52 week high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.70). Welltower had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 86.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price target on Welltower and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.27 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.84.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.