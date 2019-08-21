Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Has $9.63 Million Stock Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. FirstService accounts for 5.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of FirstService worth $9,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 7.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 61.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstService by 1.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 105,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded up $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.10. The company had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,162. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.84. FirstService Corp has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $108.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.77 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a positive return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService Corp will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of FirstService to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.