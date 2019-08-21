Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 3.6% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,956 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $258.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.15.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $2,723,637.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,296 shares of company stock valued at $72,342,898. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.73 on Wednesday, reaching $276.57. 31,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,378. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $182.61 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.66.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

