J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.61

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.61. J C Penney shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 3,577,859 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JCP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

Get J C Penney alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $191.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J C Penney Company Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel acquired 223,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $218,950.62. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,045,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,984.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.59 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,352,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,755.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,781,122 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 91,404 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180,439 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 167,783 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 313.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 92,866 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 70,423 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,468 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 46,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

J C Penney Company Profile (NYSE:JCP)

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.