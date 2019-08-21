IXT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.00 (IXT)

IXT (CURRENCY:IXT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, IXT has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. IXT has a market capitalization of $227,784.00 and $57.00 worth of IXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IXT token can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $486.71 or 0.04819555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00047507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001221 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000215 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About IXT

IXT (IXT) is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. IXT’s total supply is 65,778,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,778,844 tokens. IXT’s official Twitter account is @iXledgertech . The official website for IXT is www.ixt.global

Buying and Selling IXT

IXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, HitBTC, YoBit and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

