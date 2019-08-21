ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) Stake Boosted by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group increased its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF (BMV:IEI) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Ruggie Capital Group’s holdings in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 272.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,877,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,651 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 755.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 930,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,077,000 after acquiring an additional 822,080 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 3,091.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,871,000 after acquiring an additional 793,108 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF by 379.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 573,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 453,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,439,000.

BMV:IEI traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $127.45. ISHARES TR/3-7 YR TREAS BD ETF has a fifty-two week low of $1,994.28 and a fifty-two week high of $2,480.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81.

