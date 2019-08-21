iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,387. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.57. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.72 and a 52 week high of $174.26.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

