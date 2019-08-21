iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,788 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 176 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,573. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $94.72 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.47.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

