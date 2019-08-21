iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 119.0% during the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 11,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 132.4% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $215,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 135,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 84,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period.

DVY traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $97.59. 51,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,993. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.53.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

