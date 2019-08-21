iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Holdings Raised by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,266 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.1% of Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 882.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,469,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,293,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,376,000 after acquiring an additional 124,381 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,025,000 after acquiring an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,418,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,521,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 265,132 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 992,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,333. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.42 and a 1-year high of $115.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day moving average of $111.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

