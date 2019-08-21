iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 57.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693,833 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises about 19.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $61,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,201,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,229,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,736,000 after purchasing an additional 154,285 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 572,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 469,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,861,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $28.41 and a 1-year high of $34.66.

