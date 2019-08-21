iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 103,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6,374.6% in the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,311 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Financial Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 80,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,024,086. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $44.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

