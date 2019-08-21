iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Increased by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF makes up 1.8% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 8,940.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 505,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 500,228 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,883,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 192,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,797 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $87.84. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,478. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $110.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

