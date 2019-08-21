iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Your Vision LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

IJH traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $189.07. 6,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,759. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.18. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

