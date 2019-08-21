iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Homrich & Berg’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,557,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,080,000 after purchasing an additional 925,630 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,664,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,162,000 after purchasing an additional 121,104 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,388,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,743,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the last quarter. Highland Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Highland Associates Inc. now owns 1,859,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,718,000 after purchasing an additional 378,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $294.18. 1,316,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,450. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $235.46 and a fifty-two week high of $303.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

