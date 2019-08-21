iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 192.7% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $95.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.28.

