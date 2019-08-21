IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQIYI updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,813,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. Credit Suisse Group cut IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp began coverage on IQIYI in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IQIYI in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IQIYI in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

About IQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

