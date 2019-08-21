IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.10, Morningstar.com reports. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. IQIYI updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ IQ opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. IQIYI has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $32.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,813,000. Power Corp of Canada grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of IQIYI by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IQIYI
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
