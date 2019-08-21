IQ.cash Hits Market Capitalization of $25,825.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. IQ.cash has a market cap of $25,825.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00266555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.50 or 0.01318763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00093140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000432 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

