IOTA Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002372 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinFalcon, Cobinhood and FCoin. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $668.46 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00266245 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.01314385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00092920 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.31 or 0.04875536 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org . IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org . The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinFalcon, Huobi, Cobinhood, Binance, Ovis, HitBTC, OKEx, Gate.io, Exrates, Coinone, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

