InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Sells $620,464.86 in Stock

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 24,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $620,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NVTA stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,174,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,986. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. InVitae Corp has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. InVitae’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on InVitae and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of InVitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of InVitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

