Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Hits $0.0601 on Top Exchanges

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $7.16 million and $426.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be bought for approximately $0.0601 or 0.00000598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00266829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.91 or 0.01313116 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022023 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00092811 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000425 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,852,180 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,206,722 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

