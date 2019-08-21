Investment House LLC Takes Position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 123,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 171,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 43,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb purchased 2,595 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $100,374.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,862.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $150,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

SCHW traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 1,643,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,294,378. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.19. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $52.70.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

