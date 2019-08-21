Investment House LLC Sells 60 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment House LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,499,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $402,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78,143 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $295.41. 208,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $287.66 and a 52 week high of $442.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Leerink Swann set a $453.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $333.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $396.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $353.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

