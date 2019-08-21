Investment House LLC Sells 225 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Investment House LLC trimmed its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 16.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,321,000 after buying an additional 727,954 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,860,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,851,000 after buying an additional 177,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,412,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,411,000 after buying an additional 42,821 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,663,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,813,000 after buying an additional 214,284 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,071,000 after buying an additional 141,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of McKesson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

MCK traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.14. 29,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $149.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.88.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.50%.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $107,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,704 shares of company stock valued at $625,131. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

