Investment House LLC Makes New Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 570 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 101,212 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,446,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,888,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Illumina by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,653 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,863 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $382.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.92.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.70, for a total transaction of $377,834.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.52, for a total transaction of $2,855,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,585 shares in the company, valued at $24,721,749.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 60,458 shares of company stock worth $19,329,754 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, hitting $289.66. 17,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,488. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.62 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The company has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

