Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Raises Stock Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,442 shares during the quarter. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up about 1.2% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 2.10% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $26,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth $16,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 106,004 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 150,278.3% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 630,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 629,666 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup set a $16.00 price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,660. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

