Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Purchases 15,648 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,449,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $20,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Sr Nichols, Sr. sold 6,800 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,769.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 33,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,501. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 15.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BDN shares. Argus raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

