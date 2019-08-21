Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557,083 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 1.56% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 844,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,552,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 681,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,305,000 after buying an additional 39,535 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 19.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the period. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.25 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.85.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 2,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $40.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.86.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $82.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.