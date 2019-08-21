Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Increases Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned 0.49% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $18,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Starr International Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of PEB stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 34,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,496. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $39.40.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

