Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Has $29.33 Million Stock Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 492,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,219 shares during the quarter. Belden accounts for about 1.4% of Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC’s holdings in Belden were worth $29,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDC. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,368.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $44.79. The stock had a trading volume of 112,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,207. Belden Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Belden had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

