Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Grows Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.11% of NetScout Systems worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1,101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $66,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,331,963.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $134,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,705.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

NTCT traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $22.44. 2,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,173. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.19 and a one year high of $30.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

