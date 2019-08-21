Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC Buys 4,313 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Dycom Industries worth $22,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EULAV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4,502.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 39,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $43.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,083. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

