Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Painted Pony Energy (PONY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Painted Pony Energy (TSE: PONY) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a C$0.75 price target on the stock, down previously from C$1.00.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating. They now have a C$1.50 price target on the stock, down previously from C$2.00.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.70 to C$1.35. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.10.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.90 to C$1.55.

8/1/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.70 to C$1.60.

7/18/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

7/18/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$2.50 to C$1.50.

7/11/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.00 to C$1.50.

7/9/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$1.75.

6/28/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at GMP Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.30.

6/25/2019 – Painted Pony Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$1.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of PONY traded up C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.74. 258,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,299. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.30. The company has a market cap of $107.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.69. Painted Pony Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

