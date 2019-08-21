Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.00

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.84, with a volume of 99948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $139,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

