Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of PFG Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.63. 1,356,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,648,968. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.59. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

