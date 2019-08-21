Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Purchased by Ruggie Capital Group

Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group owned 0.06% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 415,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 28,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 195,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.50. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,341. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.07.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

