Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,498,000 after purchasing an additional 864,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,679,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,528,809,000 after purchasing an additional 729,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,807,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,884,429,000 after purchasing an additional 462,957 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,704,000 after purchasing an additional 176,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22,531.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 148,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 148,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total transaction of $106,033.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.60, for a total transaction of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219 shares in the company, valued at $109,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,724,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $3.35 on Wednesday, reaching $501.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,054. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $525.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $1.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $579.92.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

