Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.62

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $153.98, with a volume of 445727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,079.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Insulet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

