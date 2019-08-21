Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year High at $155.62

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.62 and last traded at $153.98, with a volume of 445727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.43.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PODD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.71.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,079.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.10.
In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $101,135.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,798,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.60, for a total value of $3,078,484.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,733.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Insulet by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Insulet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Insulet by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.
About Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
