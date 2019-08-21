Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes $206,000 Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 325.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $541,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,746.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $1,569,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,942.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $4,766,745 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WCN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.32. 4,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,065. Waste Connections Inc has a twelve month low of $70.28 and a twelve month high of $97.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.43.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price target on Waste Connections and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

