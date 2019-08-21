Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 155.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLYG traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $59.94. The stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,192. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.57 and a 12-month high of $70.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

