Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 512.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other news, insider Michael R. Zimmerman sold 9,325 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven L. Martindale sold 48,622 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $7,579,197.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,179,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,878 shares of company stock worth $11,313,386 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ITW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,714. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $160.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 17.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.33.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.